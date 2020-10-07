Two minutes later, Miami’s Lewis Morgan lofted a cross from distance that bounced over a couple of defenders to Matias Pellegrini, who beat goalkeeper David Jensen from close range for his first goal this season.
The Red Bulls’ Tom Barlow almost scored on a header when McCarthy came out of the box, but Blaise Matuidi made a sliding clearance in the 18th minute. Six minutes later, Barlow nearly chipped in a goal, but McCarthy, starting for the injured Luis Robles, made a left-handed save.
