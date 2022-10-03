Gonzalo Higua�n to retire at end of MLS season at age 34

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gonzalo Higuaín says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer season ends.
He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.
Higuaín also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.
Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports