Gonzalo Higua�n voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year

NEW YORK — Retiring Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín was voted Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year.
Higuaín joined Miami in September 2020 and scored 12 goals in 2021.
He also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.
Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports