Higuaín also has played for Argentina’s River Plate (2004-07), Real Madrid (2006-13) and Napoli (2013-16), scoring 306 goals in 640 matches in all competitions. He had 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18.
His brother Federico plays for D.C. United after spending 2012-19 with Columbus.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.