Valencia had finished fourth in the league in the last two seasons, both times securing Champions League berths. It was as high as fifth place this season, but a poor late run ended its chances of reaching European competitions.
Gracia was with Watford until last year, leading the club to the 2019 FA Cup final and to an 11th-place finish in the 2018-19 English Premier League — its best ever.
The 50-year-old former defensive midfielder previously coached Rubin Kazan and Málaga, among other clubs.
