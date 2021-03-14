Sociedad hadn’t lost in the league since a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla in January, with four wins and three draws since. Sevilla hosts Real Betis in the Seville derby later on Sunday.
Earlier, Celta Vigo and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 in Vigo in a result that left the teams midtable tied with 34 points from 27 matches.
Atlético Madrid saw its lead cut to six points on Saturday after it drew 0-0 at Getafe and second-place Real Madrid rallied to beat Elche 2-1 at home.
Barcelona can move within four points of the lead if it beats last-place Huesca at home on Monday.
