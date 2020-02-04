The 34-year-old Soldado had put the hosts ahead three minutes into the match, but Valencia equalized through Rodrigo near halftime.

Valencia, an eight-time Copa champion, was seeking its third straight semifinal appearance.

Granada will be playing in the last four for fourth time — and first since 1969. It hadn’t made it to the last eight in 19 years, and its best Copa campaign was a runner-up finish in 1959.

Valencia had eliminated third-division teams in the previous rounds. It needed a penalty shootout to get past Cultural Leonesa in the last 16.

Granada is playing in the first division this season after a two-year absence.

On Wednesday, Villarreal visits Mirandés, the only second-division club still alive in the competition. On Thursday, Real Madrid hosts Real Sociedad and Barcelona visits Athletic Bilbao.

