The selection follows an impressive Premier League campaign in which the 24-year-old Grealish played a pivotal role in keeping Villa in the top tier.
Rashford withdrew with an ankle injury, while Winks has also been forced to return to his club.
England faces Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday before traveling to Copenhagen to play Denmark three days later.
Southgate’s side has not been in action so far this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the European Championship being postponed until 2021.
