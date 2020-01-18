Pepe Reina started his first game as Villa goalkeeper on loan from AC Milan and made a superb acrobatic save late on to stop a shot from Neal Maupay, who earlier assisted Trossard’s goal for Brighton.

Villa handed a Premier League debut to the 18-year-old American forward Indiana Vassilev as a 67th-minute substitute.

Vassilev, from Savannah, Georgia, had made previous brief appearances for Villa in cup competitions and also scored six goals in 13 games in the Premier League 2 reserve competition. Vassilev struggled to make his mark against a Brighton defense which twice caught him offside.

