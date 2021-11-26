The national team finished third in its qualifying group for the World Cup in Qatar behind Spain and Sweden after winning just two of eight games.
“We have created a team spirit that players and staff embraced and where we could all focus on our number one priority, the national team and football,” van’t Schip wrote in a post on Instagram, which also revealed disagreements with the federation. “Our vision of football is different and does not align.”
The federation has not named a replacement and said the selection process “will not be hurried.”
