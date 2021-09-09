Greek soccer has been dogged for decades by fan violence and allegations of corruption, with previous top sports administrators also publicly blaming powerful club owners for the lack of reform.
“As long as some people consciously devalue Greek football, maintaining a toxic atmosphere, without reason and cause ... the sport will shrink in the eyes of Greek fans. The only victim is football itself. Nothing else,” Zagorakis said in a statement.
