The Greek league runner-up enters the second qualifying round of the Champions League in August. Olympiakos will start in the third preliminary round in September, needing to beat two opponents to join the lucrative group stage.
The court said Monday it was unclear when the urgent verdict will be given.
PAOK was judged to have broken ownership rules by having a stake in league rival Xanthi, and has formally challenged the Greek soccer federation’s appeal verdict in March.
Olympiakos filed the original complaint and now wants PAOK and Xanthi relegated according to rules that were in place until January, when national lawmakers intervened.
Xanthi was deducted 12 points and now faces relegation.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.