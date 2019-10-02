The second leg will be played Oct. 23 at the Maracana stadium in Rio.

Gremio, the 2017 champion, is seeking its fourth Copa Libertadores trophy, and Flamengo its second.

The winner of the Brazilian semifinal will face an Argentinian rival in the Nov. 23 decider in Santiago. On Tuesday, defending champions River Plate beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at home in the first leg in Buenos Aires.

