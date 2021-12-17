Guardiola attended Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement in Barcelona on Wednesday and is now awaiting the result of another test.
The latest postponements brought the total number of top-flight games called off this week to nine.
The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule “where safely possible,” even as some managers called for a brief suspension in play.
The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports