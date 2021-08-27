Guardiola moved to clarify those remarks, pointing out he merely said he will take a break from the game when he eventually does leave the Premier League champions.
“I am not thinking to leave after two years,” he said. “I can leave in two months if the results aren’t good or the organization isn’t happy with me. I can leave in three months or five years.
“What I said is after my period at City I will take a break,” he continued. “It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now, I don’t have reasons to leave.”
