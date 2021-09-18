Liverpool faced the same turnaround — Crystal Palace visited Anfield less than 72 hours after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat AC Milan there in the Champions League on Wednesday — but had no such problems in a 3-0 win.
Sadio Mane scored the first goal to reach 100 for Liverpool in all competitions.
After losing its opening three games, Arsenal made it back-to-back wins by beating Burnley 1-0 thanks to Martin Odegaard’s curling free kick.
Norwich is still waiting for its first points since returning to the top flight after losing to Watford 3-1 at home, while Brentford won at Wolves 2-0.
Aston Villa hosted Everton in the late game.
