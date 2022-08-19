Guatemalan police use tear gas to break up soccer fan fight

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan police used tear gas and made six arrests as rival soccer fans clashed ahead of a regional qualifying game between Municipal of Guatemala and Olimpia of Honduras.
Monroy said all of those arrested are Honduran fans.
The match was part of a tournament to qualify for the CONCACAF club championship. It ended 2-2 after two Olimpia players were sent off with red cards — former Houston Dynamo player Boniek García and Jerry Bengston, formerly of the New England Revolution.
