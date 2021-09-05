The Confederation of African Football said the postponement was “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials.”
There were hours of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday in developments that bore all the hallmarks of a coup d’etat.
“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF,” the governing bodies said in a statement.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports