The Revolution (10-3-3), who won for the third time in eight days, lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.
Djordje Mihailovic’s first-timer off a feed Joaquín Torres got Montreal (6-5-4) on the board in the 79th minute. The 22-year-old Mihailovic, in his fifth MLS season and his first with Montreal, has a career-high tying three goals and four assists this season.
