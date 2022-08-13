Gutman's goal helps Atlanta United tie Cincinnati 2-2

CINCINNATI — Defender Andrew Gutman scored in the 83rd minute to help Atlanta United earn a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday.
Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 41st minute — with an assist from Geoff Cameron — to send Cincinnati into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
Josef Martínez and Almada had assists on Gutman’s second netter of the season.
Rocco Ríos Novo had six saves for Atlanta. Roman Celentano saved four for Cincinnati.
___
