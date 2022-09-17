Haaland scores again, Man City beats 10-man Wolves 3-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Erling Haaland added a strike from outside the area to his repertoire of goals since joining Manchester City in a 3-0 win at 10-man Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
It was Haaland’s 11th goal in seven league games since his offseason arrival from Borussia Dortmund — with the majority coming from right in front of goal.
Wolverhampton’s already-slim chances virtually ended when center back Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for a chest-high lunge on Grealish in the 33rd.
Phil Foden swept in a right-wing cross from Kevin De Bruyne, who provided a similar assist for Grealish’s goal, in the 69th minute to round off a win that took City above Arsenal into first place — at least overnight.
City has scored 23 goals in the first seven games of its title defense — comfortably more than any other team — and Haaland has almost half of them.
