Haaland sets scoring record in City's 3-1 win over Leeds

LEEDS, England — Erling Haaland set a Premier League scoring record in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds on Wednesday.
Not a bad homecoming.
“For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that’s life, what can I do? I have to practice more,” Haaland told Amazon Prime.
City’s victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal’s lead to five points.
Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot.
Haaland doubled City’s advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in.
That was Haaland’s 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions. He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish. He later missed out on a fourth hat trick of the season when he shot tamely at Meslier.
Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner.
Haaland beat Kevin Phillips’ quickest-to-20 goals record — set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games.
Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge, was on hand to watch Wednesday.
“With my father in the (stands) over there, it’s special,” the 22-year-old Haaland said. “I am happy today, it’s a really special moment in my career... It’s my craziest fantasy that I could be at Elland Road and score for Manchester City against Leeds.”
