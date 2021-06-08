No. 70 Canada played Suriname later Tuesday at Bridgeview, Illinois.
No. 135 St. Kitts and Nevis clinched Group F last weekend and will play a second-round matchup against the Group A winner — El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, or Montserrat. No. 69 El Salvador hosted Antigua and Barbuda later Tuesday and Grenada was home against Montserrat.
The Group C winner, Curaçao or Guatemala, will play the Group D winner, Panama or the Dominican Republic. Curaçao hosted Guatemala, and Panama hosted the Dominican Republic.
The eight-nation regional finals start Sept. 2 and run through March 30. The top three nations qualify for the World Cup and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff against another confederation.
