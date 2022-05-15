Haji Wright scores in 7th straight game for Antalyaspor

Placeholder while article actions load

A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright increased his season total to 14 goals in 31 league matches. He has eight goals in his past seven games.

American forward Haji Wright extended his scoring streak to seven games, helping Antalyaspor to a 4-2 win at Kasımpaşa on Sunday night in the Turkish league.

Wright intercepted a clearance by goalkeeper Erdem Canpolat inside the penalty area and scored into the empty goal for a 3-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Wright also hit the crossbar in second-half stoppage time.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.