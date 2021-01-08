West Ham decided to sell Haller even though Antonio has been hit by injury problems in recent weeks, leaving manager David Moyes with few alternatives up front.
Ajax made its move for Haller, who has a contract until June 2025, with David Neres, Lassina Traore, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Bryan Brobbey all sidelined with injuries.
The transfer reunites Haller with Ajax coach Eric ten Hag, his former coach at FC Utrecht, where he played for 2 1/2 years.
