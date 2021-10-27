By Associated PressToday at 10:13 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:13 p.m. EDTShare this storyWASHINGTON — Kevin Paredes scored in the ninth minute and D.C. United held on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.D.C. United (13-14-5) snapped a four-match winless streak. New York (12-12-7) had its eight-game undefeated streak come to an end.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightNigel Robertha got past the defense along the right side and sent it across the goal to find Paredes unmarked at the back post for a shot into an open net.United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...