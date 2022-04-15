Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona midfielder Pedri

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona midfielder Pedri González will be sidelined for an unspecified period after an injury during a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Spanish club said Friday.

The 19-year-old Pedri tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the 3-2 home defeat Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals that saw Barcelona knocked out of the competition. He was substituted at halftime.