Harder gives Denmark 1-0 win over Finland at Women's Euros

LONDON — Pernille Harder scored Denmark’s first goal at the European Championship to secure the team’s first victory, a 1-0 win over Finland on Tuesday.
Germany and Spain meet later Tuesday in Brentford, west London.
Denmark was the runner-up in the 2017 tournament after losing in the final to the Netherlands.
There was a setback for the Dutch with striker Vivianne Miedema testing positive for COVID-19, ruling her out of Wednesday’s Group C game against Portugal.
