Kane had already wasted four good opportunities to open the scoring, firing off target twice and testing with the other two, but his perseverance paid off when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played him through for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.
Son Heung-min sealed the win four minutes later, finishing off on a counterattack after Kane set Lucas Moura clear with a clever chest pass. The Brazilian ran almost the length of the pitch before teeing up Son to fire home.
The 16-year-old Dane Scarlett came on for Son for his debut in injury time.
Spurs moved seventh while West Brom remained in the relegation zone with 12 points from 23 games.
