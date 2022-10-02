The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Hasal earns shutout, Gauld scores as Whitecaps defeat Austin

October 2, 2022 at 12:47 a.m. EDT
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini celebrates with fans after his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Thomas Hasal delivered a five-save shutout while Ryan Gauld scored in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-0 victory over Austin on Saturday night.

Ryan Gauld’s goal put the Whitecaps (12-14-7) up for good at 1-0 in the seventh minute. Pedro Vite got an assist on the goal.

The Whitecaps also got one goal from Lucas Cavallini.

Austin (16-10-7) outshot the Whitecaps 13-8, with five shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.

Hasal saved all five shots he faced for the Whitecaps. Brad Stuver saved four of the six shots he faced for Austin.

Both teams play again on Sunday. The Whitecaps visit Minnesota United and Austin hosts the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

