Mauricio Pochettino remains evasive about who is Paris Saint-Germain’s first-choice goalkeeper and whether Keylor Navas or new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma will start against Manchester City in their Group A match in Paris on Tuesday. Not a bad dilemma for a coach to have. Navas was one of the best goalkeepers in the world last season while Donnarumma ended it by helping Italy win the European Championship. Navas has started PSG’s last two games and looked in good form, but Donnarumma might not be satisfied with the backup role. Up front, Pochettino hopes to have Lionel Messi back in attack as the Argentine shakes off a minor knee injury that sidelined him for two games. Messi’s last goal in the Champions League came for Barcelona against PSG at Parc des Princes in last season’s last-16. He had a penalty saved in that game — by Navas.