Hernández, Etienne rally Crew to 3-2 victory over Fire

CHICAGO — Cucho Hernández got the go-ahead goal in his Columbus debut after substitute Derrick Etienne scored twice in a 12-minute span of the second half as the Crew rallied to beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 Saturday night and extend their unbeaten streak to six.
Etienne cut a two-goal deficit in half in the 63rd minute and scored the equalizer in the 75th for Columbus (6-5-7).
Rafael Czichos scored in the 29th minute and Chris Mueller found the net in the 41st to stake Chicago (4-10-5) to a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Fire outshot the Crew 13-9 and had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.
Eloy Room had three saves for Columbus. Gaga Slonina saved one for Chicago.
___
