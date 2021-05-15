Chicharito also had a penalty saved by Austin’s Brad Stuver in the first half of the first meeting between MLS’ newest team and the league’s record five-time champions. The Galaxy improved to 7-0-1 in Carson against expansion teams in their debut seasons since 2009.
New goalkeeper Jonathan Bond posted his first shutout for the Galaxy, while Austin (2-3-0) was shut out in the Los Angeles area for the second time already. LAFC blanked Austin 2-0 in the franchise’s inaugural game last month.
TORONTO FC 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TIE
NEW YORK — Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal in the 74th minute to pull Toronto even with New York City FC.
Jesus Medina put NYCFC (2-12) ahead in the 53rd minute.
Toronto is 1-2-2.