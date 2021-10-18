He was originally scheduled to show up in court on Tuesday.
Hernández was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.
He was initially sentenced to community service and then two years later was given a six-month prison sentence for violating a restraining order related to that case. Both he and his partner had a restraining order put in place by a judge but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.
Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.
