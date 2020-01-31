He is currently with Brazil’s under-23 national team at the South American qualifying tournament for the Olympics, which ends Feb. 9.

Hertha has upped its spending with backing from investor Lars Windhorst, but is still in 13th place in the Bundesliga.

Earlier this month, the club spent an estimated 58 million euros ($64 million) on signing Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan, Santiago Ascacibar from Stuttgart and Lucas Tousart from Lyon.

Tousart won’t arrive until the offseason, however, after being loaned back to the French team until the end of the season.

Cunha replaces forward Davie Selke, who has been loaned by Hertha to relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. The 25-year-old German has scored once in 19 games for Hertha this season.

