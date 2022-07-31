Hertha upset in German Cup; Gladbach, Freiburg advance

BERLIN — Hertha Berlin’s hopes of reaching the German Cup final in its own stadium were ended in the first round Sunday with a 6-5 loss on penalties at second-division club Eintracht Braunschweig.
Hertha was leading 2-0 in Braunschweig when it conceded two goals to take the game to extra time. It was leading 4-3 in extra time when it conceded late again for penalties. Captain Marvin Plattenhardt and Marc Oliver Kempf both missed their spot kicks.
Hertha’s next game is its Bundesliga opener at city rival Union Berlin on Saturday.
Beaten finalist Freiburg needed extra time to get past second-division club Kaiserslautern 2-1, while Borussia Mönchengladbach enjoyed a 9-1 rout of fifth-tier Oberachern.
Schalke, Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Mainz also progressed Sunday.
