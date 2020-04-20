Son, who recently recovered from a broken arm sustained in a match in February, is doing his service while the Premier League is indefinitely suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain is in lockdown until at least the first week of May, and the earliest the league can restart is June.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.