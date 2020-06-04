Italy’s top soccer league is scheduled to resume on June 20 but Juventus will be involved in the Italian Cup the week before, with the second leg of its semifinal against AC Milan before a potential final in Rome on June 17.
Serie A has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A number of players have been injured since they returned to training at the beginning of May after two months of limited activity, including Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić.
With the Serie A season to be completed in a 43-day span, teams will have matches approximately every three days and there are concerns of an increased number of injuries.
“The risk is very high for an athlete who in the middle of the season is stopped for 70 days and then restarts with an incredible effort, especially with high temperatures,” Lecce coach Fabio Liverani said. “There is a lot of care and planning from the staff but luck will also play a big part.”
Juventus, which is bidding for a record-extending ninth straight title, has a one-point advantage over Lazio. Third-place Inter is nine points behind the leaders with a game in hand.
Juventus is also involved in the Champions League. If it goes all the way in both cup competitions it could play 20 matches in 78 days.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.