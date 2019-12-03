Named for the Wankdorf neighborhood of the Swiss capital, the stadium also hosted the 1961 European Cup final. It was rebuilt on the site and rebranded Stade de Suisse ahead of hosting games at the 2008 European Championship.
Young Boys announced the change taking effect next season as part of a five-year deal with biotech firm CSL Behring which renounced stadium naming rights.
