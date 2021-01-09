“Obviously the incident wasn’t ideal and it definitely wasn’t intentional, so I’m happy to get the goal and go through to the next round,” Smith Rowe said.
It proved decisive, as he grabbed the opener in the 109th minute followed by captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirming the victory eight minutes later with a tap-in.
“We knew coming into the game how tough it was going to be and it was just about breaking them down, and we got there in the end,” Smith Rowe told the BBC. “It just shows how together we are. We’ve been working to get closer as a group and it’s all starting to show on the pitch.”
