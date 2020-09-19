Jara scored a diving header on a cross from John Nelson in the 42nd minute. Sporting KC again couldn’t clear the ball off a set piece and Jara tapped it in for his fifth goal of the season in the 48th.
Russell also scored in the 53rd minute and has five goals this season. Sporting KC tied a club record with at least one goal in 12 matches to start the season.
