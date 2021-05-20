U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will be evaluating players training at altitude in the Alps for the 23-man roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against 67th-ranked Honduras at Denver on June 3. Two of the players expected to be on that roster will miss the exhibition at 13th-ranked Switzerland: Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be in Porto, Portugal, on May 29 when their clubs meet in the European Champions League final.