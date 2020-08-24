The Dynamo went 12-18-4 overall and 10-3-4 on the road a season ago. Houston scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 59.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 4-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Felipe Gutierrez (injured).
Houston: Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).
