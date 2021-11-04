“The staff & I gave it all we had & always represented you with pride. ... Wishing you all the best!” Ramos said in a post thanking the club and its fans on Twitter.
Pat Onstad, who was named the Dynamo’s general manager Monday, thanked Ramos in a team statement announcing the decision.
“In the short time that I have been here, it was apparent that he has made a tremendous positive impact on the culture of our team and has helped make Houston a more appealing destination for players within MLS and abroad. There is a strong foundation here and we are grateful to Tab for that.”
Ramos, a former midfielder for the U.S. national team, came to the Dynamo after a lengthy stint as coach of the under-20 national team.
Houston also announced it would not extend the contracts of assistants Omid Namazi and Martin Vazquez.
