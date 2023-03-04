Borrero, Petrovic lead Revolution past Dynamo 3-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Dylan Borrero scored a first-half goal and that was all goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic needed in the New England Revolution’s 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.
Brandon Bye and Wood added goals in the second half for the Revolution, who were coming off their first season-opening victory since 2013 — a 1-0 win over FC Charlotte. It was the sixth victory in a season opener for New England in its 28 seasons. Midfielder Latif Blessing, an offseason acquisition, made his debut for the Revolution.
Houston (0-2-0) has opened a season with two straight losses for the first time. The Dynamo have lost their last five matches in Foxborough and haven’t picked up a win there since 2013. Houston’s 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati last week ended a string of 11 straight season openers without a defeat. Amine Bassi made his debut with the Dynamo.
The Revolution outshot Houston 10-8, but the Dynamo had a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Petrovic saved all eight shots he faced for the Revolution. Steve Clark saved five of the eight shots he faced for the Dynamo.
