Houston ends 3-game skid with 2-0 victory over Nashville

HOUSTON — Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston Dynamo beat Nashville FC 2-0 on Saturday.
Carrasquilla’s goal staked Houston to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Quintero’s tally came one minute after Lundqvist’s exit.
Nashville (4-4-3) outshot the Dynamo 12-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.
Joe Willis saved two of the four shots he faced for Nashville.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.