Seattle Sounders FC (10-6-5, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (9-9-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo and the Seattle Sounders meet for a Western Conference matchup at BBVA Compass Stadium.

The Dynamo are 4-6-3 against conference opponents. Mauro Manotas ranks tenth in MLS play with eight goals. Houston has scored 32 goals.

The Sounders are 4-4-4 in Western Conference games. Raul Ruidiaz is tenth in MLS action with eight goals. Seattle has 32 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Seattle won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis has seven goals and six assists for Houston. Tomas Martinez has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

Nicolas Lodeiro has four goals and five assists for Seattle. Ruidiaz has five goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Seattle: 4-5-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Eric Bird (injured).

Seattle: Victor Rodriguez (injured), Will Bruin (injured).

