The Dynamo are 3-2-4 in conference games. Darwin Quintero leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. Houston has scored 16 goals.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Younes Namli has one goal and one assist for Colorado. Kei Kamara has two goals in five games for the Rapids.
Alberth Elis has two goals and three assists for Houston. Quintero has three goals in five games for the Dynamo.
SEASON SO FAR: Colorado: Averaging 1.4 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
Houston: Averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).
Houston: Alberth Elis, Michael Salazar (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
