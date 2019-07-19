Houston Dynamo (8-9-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (8-8-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Toronto FC looking to stop an eight-game road skid.

Toronto FC is 5-3-3 in home games. Toronto FC ranks fifth in the MLS with 35 goals led by Alejandro Pozuelo with nine.

The Dynamo are 1-8-0 on the road. Alberth Elis is fourth in MLS action with six assists. Houston has 19 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pozuelo has nine goals and five assists for Toronto FC. Nick DeLeon has three goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Elis has seven goals and six assists for Houston. Romell Quioto has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Drew Moor (injured).

Houston: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Eric Bird (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

