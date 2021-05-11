Still, it didn’t stop City from making an underwhelming start to the season. Goals were scarcer than usual with strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus mostly unavailable, a 5-2 home loss to Leicester in City’s second game had Guardiola questioning himself, and playing catch-up with fixtures left the team languishing in midtable. After a 2-0 loss at Tottenham on Nov. 21, City was in 11th place on just 12 points from eight games and club captain Fernandinho felt enough was enough. “It was the moment that I decided to talk to everyone,” he said about a players meeting after which City improved. “I tried to show them our responsibility to represent Manchester City, what they expect from us, what the fans expect from us. So, it was a very frank conversation.” It wasn’t the only time Fernandinho delivered some home truths to the City squad. On Jan. 1, the Brazilian held what he described as “emergency” talks with his teammates about their “inexcusable” performance in training. “Everyone already knew we needed to change … We needed to be shaken,” Fernandinho said.